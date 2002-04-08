MapQuest for Business Integrates with Epic

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System1, an omnichannel customer acquisition platform, announced that its MapQuest Business-to-Business (B2B) service has been selected to provide mapping/navigation and geolocation services for leading health information company, Epic.



Epic will enable the option to use MapQuest’s location and mapping services across dozens of workflows within Epic’s electronic health record system that is utilized by many of the leading healthcare institutions in the United States. MapQuest’s location and mapping data will help patients find and reach the most conveniently located healthcare providers, help home health providers get to their destinations efficiently and help analysts analyze care equity.

“MapQuest has long valued our partnership with Epic, and this new avenue for collaboration reflects our commitment to providing outstanding, reliable and customer-centric location and data solutions for leading healthcare systems around the world,” said System1 President of Commerce and Travel, Stewart Marlborough. “Our ability to step up and commit to treating data in a HIPAA-compliant manner opens up a number of new avenues for us to bring our expertise and competitive pricing to new partners. We believe that the future for MapQuest is very bright as consumers consider more carefully who has access to their location and other sensitive data at all times.”

“Location services are a key component to orchestrating convenient, effective and equitable care,” said Epic engineering lead Drew McCombs. “We look forward to working with MapQuest as we rapidly roll out enhancements across the Epic suite to include mapping, routing, and location-aware analytics.”

About System1

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com

About Epic

Epic is the nation's largest electronic health records company. Epic develops software to help people get well, help people stay well, and help future generations be healthier. For more information, visit www.epic.com/about .

Media Contact:

Lisa Langsdorf

[email protected]