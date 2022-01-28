USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (the “Company”) ( USCB) will report financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, January 27, 2022.



A conference call to discuss quarterly results will also be held with President and Chief Executive Officer, Luis de la Aguilera, and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Anderson, details which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in: (844) 221-2148 (toll free in the U.S. or Canada) or (929) 517-0937 (international)

Conference ID: 4543356

A live audio webcast of the call will be available with the press release and slides on the investor relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.uscenturybank.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the investor relations page shortly after the conference call.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc., is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-star by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank has received awards and accolades from numerous organizations for its philanthropic support and leadership, including the Beacon Council, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and others. For more information or to find a U.S. Century Bank branch near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

