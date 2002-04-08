Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2021 totaled $174.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $84.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $90.4 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of December 31, 2021 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $27,578 Global Discovery 2,371 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 16,919 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 5,566 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,837 Non-U.S. Growth 20,507 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 9,417 China Post-Venture 237 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,054 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,999 International Value Team International Value 31,792 International Small Cap Value 24 Global Value Team Global Value 26,324 Select Equity 420 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,173 Credit Team High Income 8,018 Credit Opportunities 120 Floating Rate 19 Developing World Team Developing World 8,102 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 4,028 Antero Peak Hedge 1,249 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $174,754

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $98 million

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

