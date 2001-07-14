MetaBank Appoints Nadia Dombrowski as Chief Legal Officer

MetaBank®, N.A., an industry-leading financial empowerment company, announced today that Nadia Dombrowski has joined the company as EVP, Chief Legal Officer. She succeeds Anthony Sharett, who was promoted to President of MetaBank on October 1 of last year.

In her new role, Dombrowski will oversee MetaBank’s legal department and operations, provide strategic legal counsel to its executive team and board of directors, and lead a strategic vision for the company’s legal function.

“We are pleased to have Nadia join MetaBank to lead our legal team. Her expertise will help further advance our mission to provide financial inclusion to all,” said Brett Pharr, MetaBank CEO. “Nadia is a world-class legal and business architect and brings vast functional experience and problem-solving acumen to the role.”

Dombrowski is an accomplished executive in the legal, regulatory, compliance, risk and operations space. She brings more than three decades of experience to the role, spanning a range of financial industries, including financial services, retail banking and operations, payments and networks, corporate finance, corporate transactions, municipal finance, and outsourcing.

“I could not be more excited to join the MetaBank team,” said Dombrowski. “I look forward to building on the legal department’s culture of operational excellence, which will help us continue to progress MetaBank’s mission to provide financial availability, choice and opportunity to all.”

Before joining MetaBank, Dombrowski served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Safrapay, a provider of small business banking and online payment solutions, where she oversaw all aspects of the legal function. Prior to her time at Safrapay, she held senior leadership roles at Mastercard, Bank of America, Community Federal Savings Bank, and several other companies in the financial services industry.

Dombrowski is a Dartmouth College and Columbia Law School graduate, and a Fulbright and Rotary International scholar.

About MetaBank®, N.A.

