NortonLifeLock to Announce Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results on February 3, 2022

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results will be released Thursday, February 3, 2022, after market close. Following the press release, NortonLifeLock management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Fiscal 2022 Q3 Earnings Call
February 3, 2022
2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Conference call dial-in and live webcast available on Investor.NortonLifeLock.com

About NortonLifeLock Inc.
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

Investor Contact

Mary Lai




Media Contact

Spring Harris

[email protected]




[email protected]

