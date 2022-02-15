Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 15

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL, Financial) will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2021 fourth quarter results. A news release containing fourth quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on Feb. 15, 2022.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time DATE: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 DURATION: One hour LOCATION: www.ecolab.com%2Finvestor ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab’s website.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

