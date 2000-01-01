David Herro Comments on Willis Towers Watson

We purchased shares of Willis Towers Watson ( WTW , Financial ) after the company’s deal to merge with Aon (AON) broke down. Willis Towers Watson is a global leader in advisory and risk broking services. Under the leadership of a new CEO and a reconstituted board of directors, we believe Willis Towers Watson has an opportunity to create significant shareholder value. Specifically, management sees a path toward mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth, several hundred basis points of operating margin improvement, and higher free cash flow conversion over the next few years. In addition, the company is in the process of repurchasing several billion dollars of stock. Willis Towers Watson also has a new COO, CFO and a new head of transformation in place to oversee its operational initiatives, including common global platforms, “right-shoring” of operations, real estate rationalization and technology modernization. If the turnaround is successful, the company should warrant a higher multiple that is more in line with other leading advisory and broking firms and on a higher earnings base.

