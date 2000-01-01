David Herro Comments on Daimler Truck

We received shares of Daimler Truck ( XTER:DTG , Financial ) when it was spun out of Daimler AG (XTER:DAI) in early December. Daimler Truck is the world’s largest commercial truck manufacturer, holding the top position in North American and European markets. The spin-off from Daimler represents a turning point for the business that will allow it to receive more focus, pursue its own strategy and enter into value-added partnerships. We believe that management has offered a credible plan to significantly improve margins by increasing service attachment, reducing fixed costs, and generating more customer-focused and localized products and distribution networks. In our view, the dramatic turnaround at Mercedes-Benz—combined with the significant profitability of its premium-truck peers, like Volvo and Scania—indicate Daimler Truck’s attractive potential and lend support to management’s high single-digit EBIT margin and cash flow conversion targets.

