David Herro Comments on Alibaba

Alibaba Group ( BABA , Financial ) (China) was a top detractor for the quarter due to increased regulation from the Chinese government on local technology businesses, which continued to pressure the company’s share price. In addition, investors were disappointed with second-quarter earnings reported in November, marked by decelerating growth and lowered revenue guidance for the full year. Alibaba’s slowing growth was attributable to decreased retail spending in China, increased e-commerce competition and the company’s reinvestments into its merchant base. Although the company currently faces several headwinds, we believe Alibaba is an important driver of innovation in China, and several of its businesses have yet to fully scale. Finally, we believe the shares are undervalued given the quality of the company’s assets and its technological know-how.

