Chickasaw Capital Management Llc Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Digital World Acquisition Corp, Alerian MLP ETF, Sells BP Midstream Partners LP

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Digital World Acquisition Corp, Alerian MLP ETF, The Beachbody Co Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells BP Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MPLX LP (MPLX) - 7,568,181 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 9,420,683 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 3,783,048 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 22,526,647 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 6,699,666 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 189,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $94.2, with an estimated average price of $45.87. The stock is now traded at around $63.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Beachbody Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $2.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 219,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in BP Midstream Partners LP by 96.94%. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc still held 59,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.