Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lynch & Associates Buys NVIDIA Corp, Ford Motor Co, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Tesla Inc, BP PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lynch & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Ford Motor Co, PROSHARES TRUST, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Tesla Inc, BP PLC, Wells Fargo, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lynch & Associates. As of 2021Q4, Lynch & Associates owns 105 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LYNCH & ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lynch+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LYNCH & ASSOCIATES
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,769 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,061 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 97,632 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 58,330 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 97,119 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $278.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $177.14, with an estimated average price of $155.23. The stock is now traded at around $150.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Lynch & Associates reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 30.64%. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1064.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Lynch & Associates still held 720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Lynch & Associates reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.19%. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Lynch & Associates still held 7,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of LYNCH & ASSOCIATES. Also check out:

1. LYNCH & ASSOCIATES's Undervalued Stocks
2. LYNCH & ASSOCIATES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LYNCH & ASSOCIATES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LYNCH & ASSOCIATES keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus