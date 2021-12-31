Lynch & Associates Buys NVIDIA Corp, Ford Motor Co, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Tesla Inc, BP PLC

New Purchases: NVDA, F, TQQQ,

NVDA, F, TQQQ, Added Positions: AAPL, CVX, IJH, IVE, CVS, FB, CSCO, JPM, XOM, MCD, JNJ, BAC, MRK, DFS, KMB, GIS, ITW, IJR, KO, IXUS, ITOT, FNCL, MMM, TJX, DUK, ONB, GOOG, FHLC, FIDU, FREL, FSTA, KEY, BMY, FCOM, FMAT, NKE, FUTY, HD, AGEN,

AAPL, CVX, IJH, IVE, CVS, FB, CSCO, JPM, XOM, MCD, JNJ, BAC, MRK, DFS, KMB, GIS, ITW, IJR, KO, IXUS, ITOT, FNCL, MMM, TJX, DUK, ONB, GOOG, FHLC, FIDU, FREL, FSTA, KEY, BMY, FCOM, FMAT, NKE, FUTY, HD, AGEN, Reduced Positions: MSFT, IBM, LOW, T, HON, VZ, TSLA, WBA, LLY, NEE, GE, WFC, EBC, BRK.B, FDIS, MO, FSFG, FTEC, IWR, PM, NECB, IP, BA, LNT,

MSFT, IBM, LOW, T, HON, VZ, TSLA, WBA, LLY, NEE, GE, WFC, EBC, BRK.B, FDIS, MO, FSFG, FTEC, IWR, PM, NECB, IP, BA, LNT, Sold Out: TSM, BP, SLVM,

Investment company Lynch & Associates Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Ford Motor Co, PROSHARES TRUST, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Tesla Inc, BP PLC, Wells Fargo, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lynch & Associates. As of 2021Q4, Lynch & Associates owns 105 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,769 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,061 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 97,632 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 58,330 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 97,119 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $278.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $177.14, with an estimated average price of $155.23. The stock is now traded at around $150.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Lynch & Associates reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 30.64%. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1064.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Lynch & Associates still held 720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lynch & Associates reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.19%. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Lynch & Associates still held 7,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.