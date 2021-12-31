HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF, Cigna Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: CI, SCHH, XHB, XTN, ITB, IXN, FDIS, KRBN, USDU, PBP, ONEQ, IEF, TQQQ, INGR, FBND, TXN, ED, FHLC, UPRO, VDC, KO, XSD, KRE, RQI, ABT, RGI, NFLX, MU, FDX, XOM, IVW, NKX, BAR, HIVE,
- Added Positions: NUSI, QQQ, JEPI, XLP, IVV, QYLD, VTIP, VYM, VOO, BIV, SCHD, UTG, HYLS, SJNK, VWO, LIT, LMT, VXF, BUG, STIP, V, DIS, O, MCD, SPAB, SBUX, CVX, FB, RDVY, MRK, SPEM, VEA, ARKK, STZ, EMQQ, AIRR, TLT, CALF, COWZ, PEP, PG, VUG, VTV, VZ, COFS, FPXI, DGRO, IHI, MSFT, NKE, UNP, UNH, VB, GOOG, EPD, FSTA, FEMS, FTXO, FTSL, FVD, DRIV, GSLC, GINN, PKW, XLG, NVDA, CRM, SCHP, SPDW, SMLV, SQ, DNL, ARKG, BAC, FDVV, HUSV, GTO, QQQM, IDLV, SOXX, AOM, IYR, GOVT, PFE, SCHE, SCHF, XAR, TSLA, MOAT, VO, VFH, WFC, COF, ET, HDMV, BOTZ, HBAN, ILTB, EFA, IVOL, NOC, PYPL, BSV, VAW,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, XLV, MTUM, VOT, BND, IPAY, PSK, AGG, BNDX, VMBS, OIH, BIL, ENB, SHY, SPTM, IJH, SMH, XLK, PAVE, VCR, XLC, MMM, SPHB, HERO, FIDU, XLF, XLI, ROKU, JPM, VIS, WPC, VGT, IJR, SJM, SPYD, CSCO, SPHD, AVGO, HDV, CVS, FIXD, UCON, SPLV, BMY, SPTS, BA, BRK.B, T, D, VTI, F, IBM, XSOE, JNJ, INTC, WMT, MA, OMC, MO, AMZN, XLE, XLY, VBR, ADI, BLOK, GOOGL, TOL, TTD, SLYG, SPSB, SPLG, SPTL, DNMR, DECK, CARZ, XLB, XLU, GNRC, IDXX, K, JMST, IWO,
- Sold Out: BABA, SCHG, FBT, IAI, RTH, FMAT, CWB, PDBC, PFF, JETS, ULST, JNK, AXP, XHE, BLV, MAN, PFFD, AMGN, UPST,
- Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) - 691,641 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.18%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 39,017 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,940 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 96,744 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,421 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $240.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 18,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 47,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 28,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)
HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.28 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.34. The stock is now traded at around $91.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI)
HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $27.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 691,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 59.38%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $385.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 964.55%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 45,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 394.50%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 39,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 113.97%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $471.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 8,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 177.90%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 124,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)
HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The sale prices were between $104.28 and $115.6, with an estimated average price of $110.64.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)
HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $197.28, with an estimated average price of $187.75.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)
HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 79.3%. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. HBW Advisory Services LLC still held 9,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 66.69%. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $136.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. HBW Advisory Services LLC still held 8,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 76.92%. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. HBW Advisory Services LLC still held 3,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.
