HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF, Cigna Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF, Cigna Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, sells AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBW Advisory Services LLC. As of 2021Q4, HBW Advisory Services LLC owns 260 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) - 691,641 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.18% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 39,017 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,940 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 96,744 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,421 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $240.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 18,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 47,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 28,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.28 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.34. The stock is now traded at around $91.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $27.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 691,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 59.38%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $385.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 964.55%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 45,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 394.50%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 39,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 113.97%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $471.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 8,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 177.90%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 124,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The sale prices were between $104.28 and $115.6, with an estimated average price of $110.64.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $197.28, with an estimated average price of $187.75.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 79.3%. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. HBW Advisory Services LLC still held 9,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 66.69%. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $136.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. HBW Advisory Services LLC still held 8,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 76.92%. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. HBW Advisory Services LLC still held 3,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.