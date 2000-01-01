David Herro Comments on CNH Industrial

Despite ongoing concerns about supply shortages, CNH Industrial ( CNHI , Financial ) (U.K.) was a top contributor to the Fund’s performance for the quarter. In November, the global agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer reported excellent third-quarter results, highlighted by strong organic growth and margin expansion. Within the company’s largest division, agricultural equipment, sales trended ahead of expectations as CNH benefited from rising farmer incomes, low channel inventory levels and aging fleets that farmers are looking to upgrade with enhanced technology. Net pricing in this segment was strongly positive and more than offset rising cost inflation. During the quarter, CNH shareholders approved the spin-off of its “on-highway” business, Iveco Group. CNH shares began trading without Iveco in early January. We believe the separation made strategic and financial sense and will allow for increased focus and value creation.

