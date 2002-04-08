Virtu Financial Launches Fourth Annual Women's Winternship Program, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT, Financial), a global market maker, broker and leading provider of global financial services technology, today announced the launch of its fourth annual Women’s Winternship, a one-week program aimed at introducing sophomore-level college students to a career path in financial services. Previously US-focused, this successful early talent identification program continues its evolution to also include participation by female students based in Europe.



The 2022 Women’s Winternship features an engaging curriculum on a wide array of topics such as market structure, execution, data analytics and visualization, regression modeling, and much more. Hosted by more than 20 in-house experts across the firm’s various business lines and disciplines―including members of Virtu’s Board of Directors, Joanne Minieri and Virginia Gambale―the program’s goal is to introduce students to a diverse cross-section of products and services, expertise, and backgrounds while inculcating the type of collaborative mindset that is fundamental to the firm’s commitment to innovation, its Virtu Together culture and overall success. A team capstone project at the week’s end melds lessons learned, is presented and evaluated by senior management.

“Women are an essential part of today’s workforce yet are underrepresented in the financial services industry,” commented Mary Mooney, Co-Chief People Officer, Virtu Financial. “Our Winternship program provides college women a direct introduction to real-world trading challenges and on-the-job networking opportunities to explore potential careers within Virtu and the financial services industry.”

“Since its inception, this program has become a proven asset that helps strengthen and diversify our robust pipeline of exceptional female candidates,” said Raya White, Global Head of Recruiting and Co-Chief People Officer, Virtu Financial. “Past Wintern alums have progressed to our summer internship program and have also converted to full-time hires, helping to reinforce our efforts for a gender diverse workplace at Virtu.”

Please visit our Careers page to learn more www.virtu.com/careers

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations

Andrew Smith

[email protected]