The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Announces Players Field Featuring LPGA Tour Winners and Sports and Entertainment Icons

Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, is proud to announce the confirmed Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Professionals participating in the 2022 Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Tournament+of+Champions. The stars will once again come out to play with nearly 30 of the LPGA Tour’s most esteemed athletes Jan. 20-23, at the renowned Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, marking the start of the official 2022 LPGA Tour season.

The LPGA Tour winners, among them six of the top 10 and 11 of the top 25 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, will compete side-by-side with approximately 50 celebrities and MVPs from the realms of entertainment, music, and sports, a veritable who’s who of Hall of Famers, All-Stars, actors, comedians and performing artists.

“Lake Nona is a phenomenal course and we cannot think of a better way to kick off the already record-breaking 2022 LPGA Tour than with this one-of-a-kind tournament,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. “We are passionate about introducing more fans to our incredible athletes and this tournament gives us that opportunity by bringing beloved celebrities and entertainers into the competition. Partners like Hilton Grand Vacations really help the LPGA get to the next level.”

“This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting rosters, pairing some of the world’s best golfers with icons from the sports and entertainment world,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “We’re thrilled to bring the tournament to a new course and announce an increased LPGA purse of $1.5 million as part of our ongoing investment in the future of women’s golf.”

The tournament features LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons who will play 72 holes of no-cut stroke play for $1.5 million in official prize money, a 25% increase from the 2021 purse of $1.2 million. Female athletes include Rolex Rankings No. 1 and Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda, two-time LPGA Player of the Year Ariya Jutanugarn and the 2020 Tournament of Champions winner Gaby Lopez, who claimed her victory after a riveting seven-hole playoff with Nasa Hataoka, who is also competing in the 2022 event. Florida’s own Jessica Korda will return to defend the tournament’s 2021 professional title, a win which included a third-round 60, tied for the second-lowest round in LPGA Tour history.

Other celebrated players include Danielle Kang, Matilda Castren, Angela Stanford, Moriya Jutanugarn, Inbee Park and Georgia Hall. Additional fan favorites include Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, Stacy Lewis and Anna Nordqvist.

Another exciting confirmation is Michelle Wie West, who qualified to play in the 2021 Tournament of Champions based on her victory at the 2018 HSBC Women’s World Championship. Wie West did not play in the 2021 tournament while on maternity leave after giving birth in 2020, making her eligible to compete in 2022.

Sports legends such as seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam, NFL Hall of Famers Marcus Allen and Charles Woodson, Cy Young winner and back-to-back 2019 and 2020 Tournament of Champions winner John Smoltz and U.S. Military Wounded Veteran golfer Chad Pfeifer; actor and comedian Larry the Cable Guy; TV personalities Bret Baier, Jack Wagner, Blair O’Neal, Brian Baumgartner, Ben Higgins and Wells Adams; and country music stars Lee Brice and Colt Ford will be among the approximately 50 celebrities competing for a $500,000 purse using a modified Stableford format. U.S. Davis Cup Captain Mardy Fish will return to defend his Celebrity Division title.

The championship course at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club was designed by premier golf architect Tom Fazio to be as beautiful as it is challenging, befitting one of the world’s top private golf and country clubs. The jaw-dropping, 600-acre club community lies within Lake Nona, a 17-square-mile master-planned community noted as one of the nation’s fastest growing and most innovative. The course is a par 72 and will play to 6,617 yards for all competitors.

All four days of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will be televised live airing Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 on Golf Channel and Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23 on Golf Channel and NBC. A limited number of tickets are being sold and available to the public, for pricing and availability, as well as additional tournament details, visit www.HGVLPGA.com. The tournament will be hosted in accordance with all local and state health and safety guidelines.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for owners and guests, synonymous with the Hilton name. Ownership with the Company provides best-in-class membership programs, currently offering exclusive services and maximum flexibility for 710,000 owners around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and game changers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile+apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the world’s top private golf club communities, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club sits at the heart of the 17-square-mile, Lake Nona Region, a master-planned community comprised of wellness, education, recreation and entertainment offerings. For 35 years, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has delivered the highest quality of living in Central Florida, combining natural splendor with a dynamic lifestyle amidst an abundance of luxury estate homes. The unique opportunity to live and play at Lake Nona has attracted a vibrant community of residents and members who enjoy a wealth of amenities, including: a Tom Fazio-designed, championship golf course; a fully equipped golf performance center; a 40,000-square-foot Clubhouse with an 18-room guest lodge; a Bath & Racquet Club with an all-inclusive fitness center, along with state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball courts, a lakeside pool and playground, and a dedicated youth activity center with year-round children’s programming; 24-hour gated security; and outstanding water-based recreation on a trio of waterways. Guided by a continual pursuit of excellence, highlighted by exceptional family experiences and outstanding service, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will continue to set the benchmark for lifestyle-driven club communities for years to come.

For more information, visit: www.lakenona.club.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community’s advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona’s attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida’s beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

