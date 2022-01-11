Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2022 and Conference Call Date

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions for January, February and March 2022 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.065 per share of common stock for each of January, February and March 2022, payable per the table below.

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution January 21 January 31 $0.065 February 18 February 28 $0.065 March 23 March 31 $0.065 Total for the Quarter: $0.195

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecapital.com.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 10, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13725347.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecapital.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to [email protected].

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

