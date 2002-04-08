McEwen Mining: CFO on Temporary Medical Leave

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports that Anna Ladd-Kruger, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, is temporarily on leave for health reasons. She is expected to return to regular duties in the near future. During Mrs. Ladd-Kruger’s absence, other executive officers of the Company will assume her duties, including Segun Odunuga CPA, CA, MBA, Vice President, Corporate Controller, who will take responsibility for the management of the financial team and who will act as temporary principal financial officer until further notice.



ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also has a large exposure to copper through its subsidiary McEwen Copper, owner of the giant Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina.

