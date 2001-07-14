Anne Arundel County Public Schools Continues Commitment to Digitizing Operations with Support from PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, today announced that Anne+Arundel+County+Public+Schools (AACPS) continues to choose PowerSchool solutions to help digitize its operations. AACPS utilizes 13 solutions that are part of PowerSchool’s Unified+Classroom, Unified+Communities, Unified+Insights, Unified+Talent, and PowerSchool’s student information system, PowerSchool+SIS, and Enrollment, to help unify, track and facilitate student, teacher, and school district performance through a cohesive platform.

“As one of the largest school systems in Maryland, PowerSchool’s solutions have streamlined our ability to manage the high volume of student, teacher, and administrative information throughout our network,” said Anna Harding, Accountability Data Administrator, Anne Arundel County Public Schools. “PowerSchool has been a trusted district partner for years and continues to provide our employees with effective tools to help monitor, track and assess student and teacher performance. We’re appreciative of PowerSchool’s ongoing support and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Among the solutions utilized by AACPS, staff members specifically cited PowerSchool+Performance+Matters and PowerSchool+SIS as very helpful for day-to-day operations. Performance Matters enables educators to administer social and emotional learning surveys and assessments in order to pinpoint learning gaps and track student needs. Similarly, PowerSchool SIS has streamlined AACPS’ efforts related to tracking students’ engagement in clubs, sports, and organizations. Further, staff noted PowerSchool's ability to aggregate all student and teacher information into a comprehensive interface has eliminated several pain points.

Prior to partnering with PowerSchool, academic performance, extracurricular engagement, and employment records were manually managed through PDFs and physical paper copies, which created operational inefficiencies. Following PowerSchool’s integration into AACPS’ operations, the district benefitted from PowerSchool’s SIS and unified solutions by aggregating student, teacher, and school district key performance indicators into a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform. Additionally, AACPS is using PowerSchool products to measure student relationship building and academic achievement, along with workforce diversity and broader employment efforts.

“Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ achievements and use of our integrated solutions is a prime example of the impact they can have within a school system,” said Maulik Datanwala, PowerSchool Chief Operating Officer. “It’s partnerships such as this that fuel our passion to continue bringing industry-leading solutions to the forefront.”

Located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, AACPS is the fourth largest school district in the state with 135 total schools. The school district provides the community with a Pre-K through 12th grade curriculum, which educates 83,000+ total students. Across AACPS' network, each school system has internet access throughout their facilities and provides one instructional device (e.g., desktop, laptop, tablet, etc.) for each student for regular learning activity.

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 13,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

