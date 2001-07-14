Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?

A Revance+Securities+Class+Action+Lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) securities between November 25, 2019, and October 11, 2021 (the “Class Period”). Investors who lost money in Revance (NASDAQ: RVNC) are encouraged to contact Gibbs Law Group before the upcoming February 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline for more information about their legal rights and options for participation.

Revance Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that develops neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company’s lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (“DAXI”), which is used to treat frown lines and cervical dystonia. On October 12, 2021, the FDA responded to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and posted a heavily redacted Form 483 document from July 2021 outlining concerns with Revance’s manufacturing process for DAXI, as reported by the Morning Star. Among other discrepancies, the Form noted that the Company’s quality unit "lacks the responsibility and authority for the control, review, and approval of outsourced activities…"

Then just three days later on October 15, 2021, the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) declining to approve Revance’s wrinkle injection drug. Revance issued a press release that same day stating that the CRL cited “deficiencies related to the FDA’s onsite inspection at Revance’s manufacturing facility”—the same area of concern described by the Form 483 in July. Following this news, Revance’s stock price dropped over 30% in after-hours trading on October 15, 2021, and plummeted an additional 39% on October 18, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.

The Revance class action lawsuit alleges that the company made false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period regarding its “business, operations, and compliance policies.”

