Kopion Asset Management, LLC Buys Magnite Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, Sells Stratasys, The Dixie Group Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: SLP,
- Added Positions: MGNI, VRNS, PRO, MIXT,
- Reduced Positions: SSYS, NATI, TNC, ANSS, PCOM, TYL, CGNX, BWA, FTI, HXL, ACIW, DEN, IIVI,
- Sold Out: DXYN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kopion Asset Management, LLC
- National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 232,666 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.16%
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 144,057 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 209,392 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
- Tennant Co (TNC) - 111,420 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13%
- Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 179,354 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.96%
Kopion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.1 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 141.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 450,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 179,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Dixie Group Inc (DXYN)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Dixie Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $6.86, with an estimated average price of $5.47.
