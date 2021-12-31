Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Kopion Asset Management, LLC Buys Magnite Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, Sells Stratasys, The Dixie Group Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc

Investment company Kopion Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, sells Stratasys, The Dixie Group Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kopion Asset Management, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kopion Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kopion+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kopion Asset Management, LLC
  1. National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 232,666 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.16%
  2. II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 144,057 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
  3. BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 209,392 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
  4. Tennant Co (TNC) - 111,420 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13%
  5. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 179,354 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.96%
New Purchase: Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.1 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 141.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 450,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 179,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The Dixie Group Inc (DXYN)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Dixie Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $6.86, with an estimated average price of $5.47.



