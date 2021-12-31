Kopion Asset Management, LLC Buys Magnite Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, Sells Stratasys, The Dixie Group Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc

New Purchases: SLP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Magnite Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, sells Stratasys, The Dixie Group Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kopion Asset Management, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kopion Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kopion+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 232,666 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.16% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 144,057 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 209,392 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% Tennant Co (TNC) - 111,420 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13% Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 179,354 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.96%

Kopion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.1 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 141.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 450,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 179,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Dixie Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $6.86, with an estimated average price of $5.47.