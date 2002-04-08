eXp Realty Named One of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for Fifth Consecutive Year

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ® , the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in the world and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI), has been named to the Best Places to Work list in 2022 for a fifth consecutive year as part of Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards . eXp Realty ranked No. 4 out of 100 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work U.S. Large Company list, as well as No. 15 out of 25 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work Canada list.



In one year, eXp Realty raised its overall company rating on Glassdoor from 4.2 to 4.7, elevating it from No. 95 in 2021 to No. 4 out of all large companies on Glassdoor’s list.

The Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees who elect to provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer. Glassdoor is widely considered a worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

"At eXp Realty, we are focused on positively transforming the world of work and empowering employees with a culture defined by collaboration, innovation, transparency and fun," said Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We would like to thank our incredible agents, brokers and staff. Their hard work and feedback helped us achieve this honor as one of the best places to work in the U.S. and in Canada."

"We value our eXp family and welcome their feedback through our metaverse, eXp World, Net Promoter Score surveys and Glassdoor reviews," said Mike Vein, Executive Vice President of People for eXp Realty. "Our commitment to provide employees with a transparent workplace, enhanced by valuable benefits and wellness and recognition programs, has led to remarkable retention and job satisfaction. We are deeply honored to receive this award once again.”

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2022, please visit: gldr.co/BPTW .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 72,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama and Germany, and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .



Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contacts:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

Glassdoor

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6449b21-c902-482a-a3ae-439d9dbd7357