Semrush Appoints Marcus Tober as SVP of Enterprise Solutions

Semrush, a leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform, has named SEO marketing veteran and founder of Searchmetrics Marcus Tober to the role of SVP of Enterprise Solutions.

The Enterprise Solutions team led by Marcus will be responsible for developing smart and innovative SEO solutions to handle complex enterprise workflows and requirements related to SEO. While for Semrush this is a relatively new direction, Marcus has already had vast experience in handling enterprise-level SEO and he is committed to helping Semrush scale up.

Marcus Tober commented: “I’m very excited to be joining Semrush, it truly feels like I’ve finally found the perfect company to leverage my talents and 21 years of experience in SEO. And it is the best time to team up and work on innovative approaches, as many enterprise businesses are yet to figure out how to make the most out of SEO and unlock its full potential. At Semrush, our goal is to provide a comprehensive single-point solution that handles all SEO issues rather than compel enterprise businesses to use multiple different SEO tools/platforms to extract the value out of all of them.”

Prior to joining Semrush, Tober was founder and former CTO of Searchmetrics, a global provider of search data, software and consulting solutions. He has worked with large enterprise companies such as eBay, Adidas, GoDaddy, Walgreens. Marcus also recently worked as Head of SEO at AutoScout24 building up the company’s SEO team and long-term strategy. In 2016, Marcus was named European+Search+Personality+of+the+Year.

Semrush Chief Strategy Officer Eugene Levin commented: “Over the last decade, Semrush has turned from a Search Engine Marketing point solution to an encompassing platform that covers all key aspects of Online Visibility Management. However, SEO remains one of our key focuses, and we are committed to keep pushing boundaries here.

“Marcus is one of the most respected thought leaders in the SEO community. His work has helped tens of thousands of people to better understand how search engines work and how to create better content. Marcus is joining Semrush to elevate our portfolio of products for larger companies and expand relationships with our existing enterprise customers. We are incredibly excited about what we can build together.”

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 79,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Limassol.

