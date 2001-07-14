Ryder Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes Due 2022

Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding 2.80% medium-term notes (notes) due 2022 on February 11, 2022 (the redemption date). The notes have an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $300,000,000.

The notes will each be redeemed for a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of such notes plus accrued and unpaid interest on the notes redeemed from and including September 1, 2021 to, but not including, the redemption date. From and after the redemption date, all interest will cease to accrue on the notes.

Investors in the notes should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the notes for information about obtaining the redemption payment for any notes in which they have a beneficial interest.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

