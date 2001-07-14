Dorothy Capers to Join Xylem as General Counsel

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, today announced the appointment of Dorothy Capers as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, effective February 7, 2022. Current General Counsel, Claudia Toussaint, has assumed the dual responsibilities of Chief Human Resources and Sustainability Officer, a newly combined position supporting the Company’s strategy to further integrate its human capital and ESG strategies.

Capers will join Xylem’s senior leadership team, reporting to Patrick Decker, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Dorothy brings diverse experience managing legal, compliance and governance issues across industries and within private and public sector settings,” said Patrick Decker. “She is a veteran leader of global legal teams, with deep experience in mergers and acquisitions and a strong track record of developing and supporting successful public-private partnerships. We are also enthusiastic about adding her passionate voice as a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion across our business. We’re thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team.”

“Claudia’s role as Chief Human Resources and Sustainability Officer builds on her outstanding work to align our business and sustainability strategies and marks an important step to integrate our human capital and ESG initiatives,” continued Decker. “Our passionate team of more than 16,000 colleagues is at the heart of our mission. Under Claudia’s leadership, we will continue to invest in our people as the foundation of our business while sharpening our focus on leveraging diversity and building a culture of inclusion to attract and retain the industry’s brightest talent.”

Dorothy Capers has served as Executive Vice President, Global General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the National Express Group, a leading transport provider, for the last four years, previously serving as General Counsel for the North America region. At National Express, she led a multinational team managing complex commercial litigation, environmental compliance, employment and labor matters and advised on multiple M&A and commercial transactions. She also co-led the company’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Committee. Prior to National Express, Capers held the position of Associate General Counsel at US Foods, Inc, and has also held leadership positions with the City of Chicago Department of Law, and the Cook County State’s Attorney Office.

Capers graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champagne with a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication and History, and she holds a Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law.

Claudia Toussaint joined Xylem as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in 2014. During her tenure, she has led the Company’s efforts to align business and sustainability strategies, including the establishment of its 2025+Sustainability+Goals to advance progress against critical water and sustainability challenges within and beyond Xylem. Xylem has since earned top-tier ratings on multiple ESG indices including Sustainalytics and MSCI.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

