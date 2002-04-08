Global Crossing Airlines Names Doreen DePastino as Executive Vice President of Customer Service

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) announces the appointment of Doreen DePastino as Executive Vice President of Customer Service with responsibility for Inflight Services, Ramp and Station Operations. In addition, Ms. DePastino will serve as President of GlobalX Ground Team, LLC., GlobalX’s wholly-owned ground services subsidiary.



Ms. DePastino comes to GlobalX with over 35 years of experience in the airline industry with successful tenures at major international airlines, including start-up airlines. She previously served as the Vice President of Inflight for Emirates, Hawaiian Airlines, and LAN. She has been on the certification teams of JetBlue, Virgin America, and most recently Breeze Airways, where she led the Inflight and Station Operations teams.

“Doreen joins us at a critical time as we ramp up our flight operations with six aircraft and seek to provide the best possible customer experience - at the ticket counter for check-in, at the gate, and on the ramp for boarding and loading and in the cabin during flight. She brings all of the skill sets and experience required to ensure our operations are entirely customer-focused. We will also look to her leadership to grow GlobalX Ground Team to serve other airlines throughout the US as well as GlobalX flights at our main bases of operation in Miami, Atlantic City, and Las Vegas.

In addition, Doreen will help us in all of our diversity efforts throughout the Company, and she will help guide and mentor our younger team members," said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

Ms. DePastino commented on her appointment: "I'm honored to be joining the GlobalX team during this exciting time in the Company's development. I gained tremendous experience with three very successful start-up airlines and understand how important it is to hire great people across all customer-facing positions and ensure they have the best service training and tools to do their job. I’m also excited about the opportunities to grow GlobalX Ground Team.”

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

