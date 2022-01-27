Conference Call on Report on Operations 2021

XVIVO Perfusion AB ( STO:XVIVO, Financial) ( LSE:0RKL, Financial) ( FRA:3XV, Financial)Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the Report on operations 2021. The presentation will be held in English.Time: Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2.00 p.m. CET

Information regarding the conference can be found under the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=79FB5586-A7E7-4ADE-8CED-0EFB336BAB64 .Phone numbers to the conference:

Sweden: +46 856642651 PIN: 81618398#

UK: +44 3333000804 PIN: 81618398#

US: +1 6319131422 PIN: 81618398#

Conference name: XVIVO Group Report on Operations Q4 2021Participants from XVIVO:

Dag Andersson, CEO

Kristoffer Nordström, CFOThe press release for XVIVO's Report on operations 2021 will be released on January 27, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CET.Before the conference call, the presentation will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivoperfusion.com/corporate/financial-presentations/earnings-calls/ XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)For further information, please contact:Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: [email protected]

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: [email protected]About UsFounded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.AttachmentsConference call on Report on operations 2021SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



