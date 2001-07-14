Docebo Welcomes Enis Konuk as Its New Chief Product Officer

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that Enis Konuk would join the Company as its new Chief Product Officer, effective February 26, 2022.

“We’re proud to bring on a seasoned product leader in Enis, who has spent more than 35 years in the tech world, building exceptional products and teams,” said Claudio Erba, CEO. “His unique experience building and selling the Qwiklabs Learning Management System to Google, then successfully managing the learning technologies at Google Cloud is the kind of leadership we need to propel our learning suite to the next level as we see rapid growth and demand worldwide.”

Prior to his role as the leader of Learning Technologies at Good Cloud, Mr. Konuk was the CEO of Qwiklabs, a company he founded in 2012. Qwiklabs is a pioneer in hands-on technical learning, where students learn by doing. Mr. Konuk previously held positions at VMware as VP of Worldwide Professional Services and Education and Sun Microsystems, where he was responsible for a team of sales engineers, consultants, technical account managers, and trainers. Mr. Konuk has a BS in Electrical Engineering and an MS in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI).

“I’m honored to play a role in what the future of learning technology looks like and be a part of a team that has innovation at its core,” said Mr. Konuk. “I’ve spent my career striving to improve learning for the world — a mission that’s at the very heart of Docebo, and I look forward to expanding the Docebo Learning Suite with cutting-edge products.”

