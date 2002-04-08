DigitalAMN Announces Partners in Dot Hip Hop, LLC – Pioneers in the Domain Name Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (“DigitalAMN”, “DAMN”, or the “Company”) ( OTCMKTS: DATI ), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today, that its partners in Dot Hip Hop, LLC, include Cahn Enterprises Inc., and JJN Solutions, LLC, each lead by successful veteran pioneers in the domain name industry, Monte Cahn and Jeff Neuman, respectively.



Dot Hip Hop, LLC (“Dot Hip Hop”) was launched to acquire and serve as the registry operator for the Generic Top Level Domain (“gTLD”) .hiphop. Dot Hip Hop looks to support the continuously expanding socio-economic footprint of the Hip Hop culture. It will provide a domain extension, and industry leading digital assets, products and services, which identify with the art, music, and culture, while advancing the community’s digital and technological access.

Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN stated, “As a child of the culture, who is a native of its birthplace, and shares its birth date, having the ability to participate in such a venture is both exciting and humbling. This is an amazing opportunity for DigitalAMN and I am grateful to Messrs. Cahn and Neuman, for their gracious generosity in inviting DigitalAMN to participate in this venture.”

Cahn and Neuman collectively have over 50 years of success and experience in the Domain Name and Internet marketplace.

Mr. Monte Cahn

Currently the President/Director of RightOfTheDot, LLC (a subsidiary of Cahn Enterprises), Mr. Monte Cahn has sold close to $600M in domain names, virtual real-estate, and digital assets. With a tenure of 25 + years in the domain name marketplace, Mr. Cahn is an experienced and recognizable player in the field. He has pioneered the domain name aftermarket, where domain names are traded, bought and sold. He has also created the first domain live and online auction platform, developed ‘whois’ privacy, and escrow/appraisal services.

As the founder and former CEO of an ICANN Accredited Registrar, Moniker.com, the former President of SnapNames.com and the former Sr. VP of DomainSponsor.com, Mr. Cahn specializes in premium domain names and digital asset sales, brokerage, consulting, and auctions.

Monte Cahn commented, “Not only is Hip Hop music the most listened to and most popular genre in the world, but Hip Hop fashion, Hip Hop art, Hip Hop style, the culture’s poetry and entertainment, all continue to grow in popularity each and every year. I believe .hiphop to be a really valuable digital asset for creative artists, song writers, producers, dancers, fashion designers, and the culture as a whole. Having a top level domain name like .hiphop will provide the opportunity for tens of millions of individuals, small, medium, and large businesses, with the online digital branding solutions to meet the needs of this entire worldwide community. I am so excited to be a part of this movement and to work with this incredible team to help enhance the global Hip Hop community!”

(Monte Cahn announced launch of Dot Hip Hop)

Jeffrey Neuman,

Jeff Neuman, Founder and CEO of JJN Solutions, is a distinguished Internet, IP and Entertainment Attorney, who has been actively involved in the domain name industry for nearly 25 years. Mr. Neuman built and administered the .biz and .us TLDs for Neustar, Inc, where he spent 15 years as a Vice President. At Neustar (whose registry business was acquired by GoDaddy), Neuman was initially responsible for overseeing all legal and policy aspects of its Enterprise Services Division; later leading the domain name registry business during the largest expansion of the Internet domain name space.

Mr. Neuman was also involved in the original creation of ICANN, the development of the Uniform Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) and has chaired several Working Groups and committees within the ICANN Community. These include (but are not limited to) those involving the administration, operation, and implementation of gTLD Registries and Registrars. Before forming JJN Solutions, Mr. Neuman served as an executive at Com Laude, one of the leading corporate domain name registrars, responsible for oversight of its North American business.

Jeff Neuman added, “It is an honor to participate in the stewardship of the .hiphop TLD. I take this responsibility seriously and will work every day to ensure that those in the Hip Hop community that might have been ignored by the domain name industry, have a place to call home. Dot Hip Hop brings together my deep passion for the arts, entertainment and theater, while providing underserved communities with meaningful outlets for expression on the Internet.”

Also Joining the Dot Hip Hop Team

Mr. Scott Pruitt of RightOfTheDot, also joins the team as its Director of Marketing. Scott has worked with Monte Cahn for several years, promoting RightOfTheDot’s live and online digital asset auctions and brings 9 years of domain registrar marketing experience, having worked for Web.com and NameJet.

Mr. Pruitt stated, “We’re all extremely excited to be participating this new venture. Public awareness of alternative top level domains continues to grow and .hiphop has the potential to grow steadily, as loyal Hip Hop fans line up to claim .hiphop addresses of their own. With the Hip Hop community demonstrating massive global purchasing power, the value of .hiphop domains cannot be overstated.”

Watson concluded, “With partners and contributors like Monte, Jeff and Scott, I am fully confident in the success of Dot Hip Hop and the .hiphop gTLD. These gentlemen have unquestionable track records and achievements. With that high-quality level of support and leadership, I am confident that Dot Hip Hop will help DigitalAMN meet its mission to help everyday people establish and grow transferable wealth.”

“So, I look forward to working with fellow ‘thought leaders,’ artists, entertainers, designers, business leaders and the Icons of Hip Hop, to help make that happen—bringing the opportunities of .hiphop to the Hip Hop community.”

ABOUT Cahn Enterprises, Inc.

Cahn Enterprises is the parent company of RightOfTheDot. Led by Domain Industry Pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot is an accredited and licensed digital asset and domain name brokerage and auction business, Internet consulting and advisement firm specializing in premium domain names, digital assets and NFT auctions, sales, brokerage in new and existing Top Level Domains and digital real estate. RightOfTheDot also specializes in Contention Resolution Services involving same or similar digital assets, board advisement, premium domain market positioning, sales and services. Monte was Founder and former CEO of Moniker.com, former President of SnapNames.com and former Sr. VP of DomainSponsor.com. Monte Cahn and RightOfTheDot have been involved in more than 1000 live and online auctions and $560 MM in domain names, digital real estate, and asset sales since 1997.

ABOUT JJN Solutions, Inc.

JJN Solutions has been involved with Internet governance issues since the mid-1990s and the formation of Internet. It’s CEO & Founder, Jeff Neuman, has been involved with domain name registries and registrars since competition was introduced into the market by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). He was instrumental on the establishment of all legal rights protections for the domain name industry, including the Uniform Dispute Resolution Process (UDRP), Uniform Rapid Suspension (URS), and various Restrictions Dispute Resolution Policies. Focused on Internet, Infrastructure and Intellectual Property, JJN Solutions offers comprehensive legal and policy services including: Online brand protection, Domain Name Management, Enforcement and Disputes, Entertainment Law, Internet Infrastructure licensing transactions, Trademark and Copyright Protection, M&A corporate / IP, Transactions and Due Diligence, Internet Governance, Privacy, Cybersecurity, Top-Level Domain Management, and Other legal and policy services to get your brand up and running online.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) uses the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model with the intention of following the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations, including with respect to the gTLD discussed herein.

Further, final transfer and assignment of the .hiphop gTLD referenced above, is subject to ICANN’s consent; as such, no information contained herein should be construed as any indication that the acquisition of the gTLD by Dot Hip Hop, LLC discussed is complete or final.

