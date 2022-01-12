artnet AG: Artnet Hires Chief Operating Officer, Expands Management Team, and Accelerates Innovation and Development

Alanna Lynch starting as Chief Operating Officer as of January 2022

Previously CEO at The New York Times experience agency and Managing Director of Chandelier

Deep experience in driving organizational transformation, purpose, and growth

BERLIN, GERMANY / NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art online-only sales, is excited to announce that Alana Lynch has joined Artnet as Chief Operating Officer as it sets to accelerate its development and growth in 2022 and beyond. Lynch will be instrumental in accellerating the operational development, innovation, and growth in this increasingly fast-paced market.

Alanna is a strategic and innovative executive, with deep experience driving organizational efficiency, relevancy, and growth for the companies she has led, and for the brands she has built. "I joined the team at Artnet first and foremost because I believe in the mission to make buying, selling, and collecting art as simple and efficient as possible. This ambition feels more relevant now than ever, as the art market continues its digital transformation and embraces new modes of art and new ways of doing business," says Alanna. "Together with the incredible team at Artnet, I look forward to driving the company's next phase of growth, and cementing Artnet's purpose and necessity in the lives of the modern collector."

Alanna was previously the CEO of The New York Times experience agency, which helped brands such as BMW, Nike, and Hermes Design and build immersive experiences at the intersection of visual art, creative technology and social storytelling. While in this role she led the successful merger of two New York Times companies, implemented a new company strategy and operational plan, and launched a series of new advertising products.

Prior to The New York Times , Alanna was the Managing Director of Chandelier , a New York based creative agency known for their work with luxury brands such as Cartier, retail giants such as Target and innovators like Virgin. While at Chandelier, she partnered with c-level clients to establish and execute their brand strategy, oversaw all company operations and personnel and led the expansion of the company into Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

"Alanna brings a wealth of experience with her and will be an enormous asset to the team," said artnet CEO Jacob Pabst. "As a technology company, we pride ourselves on offering a robust, seamless, and efficient service for our customers - and in our internal operations as well. I am thrilled to start 2022 with such a stellar addition to the artnet family, a person with the experience to push our growth strategy."

About Artnet

Artnet has an unparalleled 60 million unique users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research, and collect art today. Artnet's market data is a mission-critical resource for the art industry, encompassing more than 15 million auction results and AI- and ML-driven analytics providing an unparalleled level of transparency and insight into the art market. Artnet's marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with our global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the single most-read news publication in the fine art industry, with a rapidly growing, and dedicated audience. Together, Artnet's broad synergistic product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

