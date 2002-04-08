FTI Consulting Adds Energy Industry Veteran Cedric Burgher to Transactions Practice in Houston

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced continued investment in its Transactions practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment with the appointment of Cedric Burgher as a Senior Managing Director, based in Houston.



Mr. Burgher brings more than 30 years of experience in the energy and financial services sectors, including more than a decade serving as a chief financial officer (“CFO”) for public and private companies. He has served as an executive at companies including Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources, Quantum Energy Partners, KBR and Halliburton, where he led IPOs, spinoffs, mergers and acquisitions, and capital market transactions.

While serving as the CFO at Occidental Petroleum, Mr. Burgher led the financing for its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, which included the industry’s largest-ever bond offering, term loan and oil hedge position.

“Cedric joins us with unique perspectives and experience, especially in the energy sector,” said Scott Bingham, Co-Leader of the Global Transactions practice at FTI Consulting. “He has overseen breakthroughs in the oil and gas industry, and his wealth of experience as a CFO enhances our ability to help clients navigate complex challenges and opportunities.”

Mr. Burgher also brings experience with opportunities facing the energy industry, including carbon management, renewable natural gas and renewable biomass. He currently sits on the board of Renewable Biomass Group, LLC and has participated in the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative in Geneva, Switzerland.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Burgher said, “I love the DNA at FTI Consulting. The professionals here pride themselves on working side-by-side with clients to help them achieve their strategic objectives and maximize value. I have always enjoyed working on transformational projects, and the platform at FTI Consulting provides companies with a diversity of expertise that is critical to confront an ever-changing business environment.”

The appointment of Mr. Burgher is the latest in a series of hires that continue investment in transactions expertise at FTI Consulting. In December, Katy Quintanilla joined as a Managing Director in the Merger Integration and Carve-outs practice in Dallas, bringing more than 10 years of experience integrating businesses and supporting end-to-end transactions. In July, Guillermo Garau joined as a Senior Managing Director in the Transactions practice in Miami, bringing a focus on Florida and Latin America.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

[email protected]



