Monro, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on January 26, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. ( MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, will release its fiscal 2022 third quarter earnings on January 26, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-425-9470 and using the required passcode 13725823. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through Wednesday, February 9, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the required passcode of 13725823. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investors section of the Company’s website, located at corporate.monro.com. An archive will be available at this website through February 9, 2022.

About Monro, Inc.

Monro, Inc. ( MNRO) is one of the nation’s leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country, from oil changes, tires and parts installation, to the most complex vehicle repairs. With a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, the Company generated $1.1 billion in sales in fiscal 2021 and continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and the opening of newly constructed stores. Across nearly 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro brings customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro’s highly-trained Teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address automotive needs every day to get customers back on the road safely. For more information, please visit www.monro.com.