Cyteir Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Combination Trial With CYT-0851

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 trial evaluating CYT-0851 in combination with three standard-of-care chemotherapy regimens in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

“Dosing the first patient in the phase 1 combination trial with CYT-0851 is an important milestone in the development of CYT-0851. As most cancer treatments are delivered in combination, CYT-0851’s monotherapy clinical activity and favorable safety profile seen to date allow us to assess the safety in combination with commonly used chemotherapy regimens in this clinical trial,” said Markus Renschler, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cyteir. “We are excited to advance CYT-0851 into combination therapy as it has the potential to expand access to a wide range of tumor types and patients in earlier lines of treatment beyond the potential of monotherapy with CYT-0851.”

CYT-0851 Phase 1 Combination Trial

CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks. The Phase 1 combination trial with CYT-0851 is with three standard-of-care regimens: rituximab plus bendamustine, gemcitabine, and capecitabine, in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors (NCT Number NCT03997968). Initial safety data from these combinations is expected by year end.

Once the Phase 1 dose-finding portion for combinations is complete, CYT-0851 may move into Phase 2 dose confirmation and signal seeking combination cohorts. Potential tumor types that could be targeted with the proposed combinations include breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, soft-tissue sarcoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.

About Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks.

Forward-Looking Statements

