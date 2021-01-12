Cipla to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE: CIPLA EQ) referred to as "Cipla" today announced that it will participate at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is the largest healthcare investment symposium in the industry. Mr. Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, will virtually present a corporate overview of the Company outlining its performance and progress in line with its identified strategic priorities to the investor community on Wednesday, January 12, 2021 (19.30 Hrs IST, 09:00 Hrs ET, 14.00 Hrs GMT/BST) and Wednesday, January 12, 2021 at 22.00 Hrs SST/HKT.

The presentation will be available thereafter on Cipla's website - www.cipla.com

About Cipla :

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT November'21), 3rd largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT November'21), and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to

healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com , or click on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn .

