Dutch National Police Now Largest Netherlands Agency to Deploy TASER Devices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that the Dutch National Police (DNP) will equip officers in basic policing across the country with TASER conducted energy devices (CEDs) as a critical safety and de-escalation tool to safely handle situations and reduce injuries to officers and the public.

Shipment began last year, and the DNP will deploy TASER X2 CEDs to officers throughout 2022. In order to support the DNP throughout the contract period, Axon has entered into a long-term partnership with Technisch Bureau H.A. Muller B.V. (TBM) in the Netherlands.

"We are excited to partner with the Dutch National Police as they join the Axon network," says Gisle Bjørkavåg, Axon's Country Manager of the Netherlands. "TASER CEDs are a critical de-escalation tool and help keep officers and communities safer. By leveraging this technology and leading the way in the Netherlands, the Dutch National Police are at the forefront of public safety technology and helping to make a positive impact in the community."

Axon, which is committed to expanding its presence internationally and providing market-leading technology to public safety officers, is thrilled to be partnering with the Dutch National Police as it deploys TASER technology in the Netherlands.

