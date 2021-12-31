Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Buys Elastic NV, Navitas Semiconductor Corp, Wolfspeed Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co

New Purchases: ESTC, NVTS, WOLF,

ESTC, NVTS, WOLF, Added Positions: API,

API, Reduced Positions: FB, YMM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Elastic NV, Navitas Semiconductor Corp, Wolfspeed Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $578 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 215,000 shares, 39.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 379,611 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Elastic NV (ESTC) - 565,354 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. New Position XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 1,073,758 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Agora Inc (API) - 2,484,587 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.03%. The holding were 565,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in Navitas Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 22.28%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $334.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd still held 74,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced to a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd by 77.94%. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd still held 11,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.