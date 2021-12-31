Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Buys Elastic NV, Navitas Semiconductor Corp, Wolfspeed Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co

For the details of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neumann+advisory+hong+kong+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 215,000 shares, 39.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 379,611 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Elastic NV (ESTC) - 565,354 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 1,073,758 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio.
- Agora Inc (API) - 2,484,587 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.03%. The holding were 565,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in Navitas Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 22.28%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $334.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd still held 74,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced to a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd by 77.94%. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd still held 11,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd. Also check out:
1. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd keeps buying