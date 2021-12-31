Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. Buys Olin Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Fortinet Inc, Sells Staar Surgical Co, Celanese Corp, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shilanski & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Olin Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Fortinet Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, sells Staar Surgical Co, Celanese Corp, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Cemex SAB de CV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shilanski & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Shilanski & Associates, Inc. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shilanski & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shilanski+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shilanski & Associates, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,173 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 99,386 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) - 218,086 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 136,385 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
  5. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 191,730 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 21,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 54,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $323.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $708.84 and $794.68, with an estimated average price of $748.25. The stock is now traded at around $674.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $215.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $88.02 and $126.15, with an estimated average price of $106.75.

Sold Out: Celanese Corp (CE)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02.

Sold Out: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $141.18 and $166.83, with an estimated average price of $154.94.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76.

Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5.

Sold Out: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.51 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $13.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shilanski & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Shilanski & Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Shilanski & Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shilanski & Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shilanski & Associates, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus