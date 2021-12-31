Resource Planning Group Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

New Purchases: MAA, SPTS, VOO, QCOM,

MAA, SPTS, VOO, QCOM, Added Positions: EMXC, QUS, MGMT, SCHP, VMBS, AAPL, BIV, VEA, VSS,

EMXC, QUS, MGMT, SCHP, VMBS, AAPL, BIV, VEA, VSS, Reduced Positions: VCIT, AGG, MSFT, QQQ, VWO, VV, JPM, BNDX, HD, PEP, IVV, PRFZ, BSV, VBR, SPY, PRF, SCHF, FNDC, KO, GWX, BAC, VB, SCHE, ROUS, AMZN, BRK.B, MCD, RODM, ITW, PFE, NUE, JNJ, WMT, PG, SPDW, XOM, VUG, CSCO, SCHA, TIP, SCHZ, SCHX, UPS, BLV, IWB,

VCIT, AGG, MSFT, QQQ, VWO, VV, JPM, BNDX, HD, PEP, IVV, PRFZ, BSV, VBR, SPY, PRF, SCHF, FNDC, KO, GWX, BAC, VB, SCHE, ROUS, AMZN, BRK.B, MCD, RODM, ITW, PFE, NUE, JNJ, WMT, PG, SPDW, XOM, VUG, CSCO, SCHA, TIP, SCHZ, SCHX, UPS, BLV, IWB, Sold Out: OEF, DGRO, FB, EEMV, SDY, VYM, YUM, VZ, FNDF, MBB, JYNT, SPLV, ISTB, GOOGL, T, TJX, EUSB, PAYX, USA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resource Planning Group. As of 2021Q4, Resource Planning Group owns 71 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resource Planning Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resource+planning+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 287,640 shares, 21.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 54,710 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 190,953 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC) - 242,485 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 174,510 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96%

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $213.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $431.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 106.08%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF by 159.66%. The purchase prices were between $117.98 and $131.16, with an estimated average price of $125.69. The stock is now traded at around $128.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 116.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.46 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.484400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69.

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39.

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75.

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.