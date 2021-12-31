Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Resource Planning Group Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Resource Planning Group (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resource Planning Group. As of 2021Q4, Resource Planning Group owns 71 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resource Planning Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resource+planning+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resource Planning Group
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 287,640 shares, 21.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  2. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 54,710 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13%
  3. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 190,953 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
  4. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC) - 242,485 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 174,510 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $213.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $431.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 106.08%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF by 159.66%. The purchase prices were between $117.98 and $131.16, with an estimated average price of $125.69. The stock is now traded at around $128.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (MGMT)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 116.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.46 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.484400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69.

Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Resource Planning Group. Also check out:

1. Resource Planning Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Resource Planning Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Resource Planning Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Resource Planning Group keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus