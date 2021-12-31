Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Moneywise, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, CSX Corp, Sells Apple Inc

Investment company Moneywise, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, CSX Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneywise, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Moneywise, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONEYWISE, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moneywise%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONEYWISE, INC.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 319,709 shares, 23.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93%
  2. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 201,177 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
  3. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 246,031 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,373 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.73%
  5. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 92,426 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53%
New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $293.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Moneywise, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 810.72%. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 44,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)

Moneywise, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 89.94%. The purchase prices were between $77.99 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $78.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 53,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.



