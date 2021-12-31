Moneywise, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, CSX Corp, Sells Apple Inc

New Purchases: CSX, GLD, IJK, IWF, BRK.B,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, CSX Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneywise, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Moneywise, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 319,709 shares, 23.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 201,177 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 246,031 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,373 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.73% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 92,426 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53%

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $293.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 810.72%. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 44,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 89.94%. The purchase prices were between $77.99 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $78.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 53,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.