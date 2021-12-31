Hikari Power Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, The Kraft Heinz Co, Amarin Corp PLC

- New Purchases: GOOG, OCUL,
- Added Positions: MO, VHT, BMY, JKHY, ABBV, AMGN, ROP, PSX, LMT, MRK, PH, AME, FTV,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, BK, KHC, BAC,
- Sold Out: BUD, AMRN, ADMA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hikari Power Ltd
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 783 shares, 34.05% of the total portfolio.
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 190,870 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 339,440 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio.
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 156,680 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
- 3M Co (MMM) - 265,460 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio.
Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2800.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)
Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 63.12%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $257.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7. The stock is now traded at around $169.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 40.95%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $321.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Hikari Power Ltd sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25.Sold Out: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
Hikari Power Ltd sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11.Sold Out: ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA)
Hikari Power Ltd sold out a holding in ADMA Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.09 and $1.66, with an estimated average price of $1.32.
