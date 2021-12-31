Green Alpha Advisors, LLC Buys Wolfspeed Inc, Sells SK Telecom Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Invitae Corp

New Purchases: WOLF,

Reduced Positions: SKM, PYPL, NVTA, TWLO, BYND, WKHS, MWA, PRMW, SCS, MLKN, TPIC, PHG, EXAS, SPLK, TEAM, ANET, NVDA, Sold Out: PRLB, CVAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wolfspeed Inc, sells SK Telecom Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Invitae Corp, Twilio Inc, Proto Labs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Alpha Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Green Alpha Advisors, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Switch Inc (SWCH) - 120,447 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 79,686 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 57,340 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 14,205 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 2,438 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 15,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $33.72 and $48.22, with an estimated average price of $40.06.