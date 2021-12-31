Green Alpha Advisors, LLC Buys Wolfspeed Inc, Sells SK Telecom Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Invitae Corp

- New Purchases: WOLF,
- Added Positions: CRSP, HPP, HRZN, SFM, TSM, EDIT, IBM, HASI, MAXN, BEPC, TXG, RPD, AMAT, MRNA, ASML, RUN, TSLA, VNO, QCOM, LRCX, ABCL, KRC, AEIS, PACB, ARE, PSNL, ILMN, CRBU, DLR, EQIX, CCI, INO, JKS, SWCH, FSLR, OLED, ABB, DOCU, ADI, NIO, TWST, NTLA, SQ, TDOC, QS, ZEN, NSTG, ARCT, NGVC, ENPH, SPWR, TREX, GRMN, CSIQ, DQ, MU, ORA, SWKS, ARRY, BNTX, VRTX, ITRI, AMT, PSTI, MCHP, ICHR, VEON, AZRE, AAPL, XYL, ADSK, SEDG, WMS, ATHX, BLUE,
- Reduced Positions: SKM, PYPL, NVTA, TWLO, BYND, WKHS, MWA, PRMW, SCS, MLKN, TPIC, PHG, EXAS, SPLK, TEAM, ANET, NVDA,
- Sold Out: PRLB, CVAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Green Alpha Advisors, LLC
- Switch Inc (SWCH) - 120,447 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 79,686 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
- JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 57,340 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 14,205 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 2,438 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 15,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69.Sold Out: CureVac NV (CVAC)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $33.72 and $48.22, with an estimated average price of $40.06.
