Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Ma

- New Purchases: PFFD, SPHY, ACN, MCD, PEP, UNH, WEC,
- Added Positions: VEA, SCHE, VB, SCHX, AAPL, SCHD, VCSH, SCHC, VNQ, VIG, SCHM, SCHP, AMZN, VTIP, SCHA, AGG, EWX, BNDX, VSS, FLRN, BRK.B, VWOB, SPMD, GOOGL, GOOG, RIG, PG, EEMS, FB, AGI, DIS, STIP, NVDA, MSFT, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: HYLB, SCHZ, SPEM, VUG, SCHF, VNQI, CZNC, WAB, SCHW, USHY, IJR, DVY, SCHB, INTC, SPSB, SPYD, AME, GMF, MAR, SPIP, HBAN, HON, VWO,
- Sold Out: BMY, GXC, EQX,
For the details of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kohmann+bosshard+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 400,441 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 836,119 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 140,909 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 182,682 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 480,213 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.9%
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 479,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 430,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $469.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $375.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 521 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 223,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (SCHE)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 639,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.79%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3307.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.51%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Transocean Ltd (RIG)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $2.76 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $109.05.Sold Out: Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Equinox Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $7.31.
