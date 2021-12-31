Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Ma

New Purchases: PFFD, SPHY, ACN, MCD, PEP, UNH, WEC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, , Apple Inc, sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Citizens & Northern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kohmann+bosshard+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 400,441 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 836,119 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 140,909 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 182,682 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 480,213 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.9%

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 479,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 430,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $469.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $375.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 223,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 639,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.79%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3307.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.51%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $2.76 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $109.05.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Equinox Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $7.31.