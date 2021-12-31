Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Old Port Advisors Buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, StoneCo, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Investment company Old Port Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Verizon Communications Inc, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, StoneCo, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Port Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Old Port Advisors owns 225 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Old Port Advisors
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,133 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,366 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  3. Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 12,734 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.12%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 198,467 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  5. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 100,534 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $471.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1064.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.81 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $150.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $268.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 130.28%. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $555.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 81.22%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 48,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 29.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 95.26%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.

Sold Out: SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote (WIP)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The sale prices were between $52.99 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $54.21.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.



