Old Port Advisors Buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, StoneCo, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

New Purchases: IVV, TSLA, MLPX, DE, DLR, NKE, SYK, VGT, ARE, ABBV, TXN, QCOM, KLAC, HIFS, ETN, SCHW, HLX,

IVV, TSLA, MLPX, DE, DLR, NKE, SYK, VGT, ARE, ABBV, TXN, QCOM, KLAC, HIFS, ETN, SCHW, HLX, Added Positions: IDXX, XOM, TIP, IAU, VZ, RTX, IBM, MRK, BAC, FLOT, MRNA, PFE, DHR, T, DSI, FLRN, PGX, AMAT, BCE, CMCSA, SO, SNY, RY, NLY, PNW, PNC, NVS, NFG, ECF, AZN, LYB, ITW, COST, HPE, D, GPC, CVS, ORAN, KO, ENB, VUG, GM, VLO, WPC, WMT, SCHM, TWTR, AVGO, UPS, ADBE, AMP, BA, COF, CAH, CVX, LLY, NEE, IP, LMT, LOW, MCK, MET, NUE, PEG, PSA, UNM, HPQ, GE, BX, RDVY, SPEM, SPYD, SPYV,

IDXX, XOM, TIP, IAU, VZ, RTX, IBM, MRK, BAC, FLOT, MRNA, PFE, DHR, T, DSI, FLRN, PGX, AMAT, BCE, CMCSA, SO, SNY, RY, NLY, PNW, PNC, NVS, NFG, ECF, AZN, LYB, ITW, COST, HPE, D, GPC, CVS, ORAN, KO, ENB, VUG, GM, VLO, WPC, WMT, SCHM, TWTR, AVGO, UPS, ADBE, AMP, BA, COF, CAH, CVX, LLY, NEE, IP, LMT, LOW, MCK, MET, NUE, PEG, PSA, UNM, HPQ, GE, BX, RDVY, SPEM, SPYD, SPYV, Reduced Positions: FIXD, TYL, MSFT, IVW, SCHG, BOND, EUDG, ILF, IJH, GNR, GOOGL, DVYA, RPM, AAPL, TGT, MFD, WM, INTC, VYM, USMV, FVD, JPIN, MBB, VWO, NVDA, BABA, TYG, VOD, VEA, BMY, AWK, TMO, UL, XEL, VCIT, SCHF, IGSB, IVE, AMZN, JPM, DHC, CAT, HON, STX, HD, NGG, PCH, DEO, INTU, GLD, IFGL, VIG, F, FISV, VHT, JNJ, DRI, OEF, RSP, CWT, RWX, STZ, COP, CNP, DVYE, SRE, UNP, ACN, DIS, RYN, PWR, HTGC, KMI, APTV, OKE, AGG, BSV, MCD, CWB, EDIV, VO, VNQ, ATO, XLU, SWK, TFI, SPMD, SDVY, RWO, ECL, GIS, BTAL, PG, ROP, UNH, TRV,

FIXD, TYL, MSFT, IVW, SCHG, BOND, EUDG, ILF, IJH, GNR, GOOGL, DVYA, RPM, AAPL, TGT, MFD, WM, INTC, VYM, USMV, FVD, JPIN, MBB, VWO, NVDA, BABA, TYG, VOD, VEA, BMY, AWK, TMO, UL, XEL, VCIT, SCHF, IGSB, IVE, AMZN, JPM, DHC, CAT, HON, STX, HD, NGG, PCH, DEO, INTU, GLD, IFGL, VIG, F, FISV, VHT, JNJ, DRI, OEF, RSP, CWT, RWX, STZ, COP, CNP, DVYE, SRE, UNP, ACN, DIS, RYN, PWR, HTGC, KMI, APTV, OKE, AGG, BSV, MCD, CWB, EDIV, VO, VNQ, ATO, XLU, SWK, TFI, SPMD, SDVY, RWO, ECL, GIS, BTAL, PG, ROP, UNH, TRV, Sold Out: STNE, LQD, MINT, WIP, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Verizon Communications Inc, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, StoneCo, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Port Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Old Port Advisors owns 225 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Old Port Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+port+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,133 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,366 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 12,734 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.12% SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 198,467 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 100,534 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $471.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1064.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.81 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $150.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Port Advisors initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $268.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 130.28%. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $555.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 81.22%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 48,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 29.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 95.26%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Port Advisors added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The sale prices were between $52.99 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $54.21.

Old Port Advisors sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.