Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management Buys NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Shopify Inc, sells Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management owns 12 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 588,673 shares, 52.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,133 shares, 23.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,035 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,075 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 10,874 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $278.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 4,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $130.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $250.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 52.46%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $1157.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Hoffman, Alan N Investment Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.



