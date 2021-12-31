West Oak Capital, LLC Buys Citigroup Inc, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Microchip Technology Inc

New Purchases: C, MRK, ABC, MMC, CI, STX, BRO, HAL, GRMN, CMA, MCK, MNKD, CHH, CTRA, VLO, SPCE, TUP, SMRT, TWTR, RPRX, UNVR, RIVN, RXT, UTZ, AFRM, BITO, KD, ITRI, GE, F, EDIT, DWAC, COIN, CCL, CWH, EAT, ALLO,

Westlake Village, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Citigroup Inc, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Baxter International Inc, Aflac Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Oak Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, West Oak Capital, LLC owns 365 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(JEF) - 881,012 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 347,411 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 208,439 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,816 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 51,344 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 30,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 22,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $136.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $165.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $240.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 60,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $168.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 49.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.74 and $227.9, with an estimated average price of $209.9.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $36.99 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $41.39.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87.