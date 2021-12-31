West Oak Capital, LLC Buys Citigroup Inc, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Microchip Technology Inc

- New Purchases: C, MRK, ABC, MMC, CI, STX, BRO, HAL, GRMN, CMA, MCK, MNKD, CHH, CTRA, VLO, SPCE, TUP, SMRT, TWTR, RPRX, UNVR, RIVN, RXT, UTZ, AFRM, BITO, KD, ITRI, GE, F, EDIT, DWAC, COIN, CCL, CWH, EAT, ALLO,
- Added Positions: VCSH, IVE, VIG, SCHF, ABBV, TSCO, SCHA, SCHD, ADM, WFC, QCOM, BEN, DHI, CLX, IPG, SYRS, YEXT, CPRI, CAT, VTR, CAR, UPST, UBER, TRU, TTD, REAL, TCEHY, STNE, SAVE, SOFI, SOFI, DECK, EOG, RIOT, PINS, NCLH, GBTC,
- Reduced Positions: CHPT, CHPT, SCHO, NVDA, LMT, VZ, JPST, JPM, INTC, MCHP, AAPL, HD, CVX, BAX, COST, AFL, DHR, NVS, AMRC, GOOG, MSFT, LLY, LEN, ABT, USB, SCHX, ADI, SCHW, ORCL, AXP, SHW, ADP, MASI, OGN, MA, APTV, EBAY, TXN, TSM, MYRG, PYPL, SBUX, MS, PAYC, IBM, V, ILMN, HON, ZTS, AMGN, BIT, BCX, BDX, BA, BSX, CARR, CMG, CB, CLNE, T, AMAT, D, DBX, FB, HEI, GNRC, APD, XOM, EMR, ELAN, ECL, TDOC, MO, BIZD, VTRS, AVY, UNH, WCLD, BAC, WDAY, XLI, ADBE, RDS.A, NOBL, POWI, CAH, NTES, COP, MPWR, MDLZ, DEO, EMN, JBL, SLV, IJH, ISRG, FSR, GLAD,
- Sold Out: MEDP, PPBI, RIO, LOGI, NVCR, EW, FIVG, BABA, BHP, SOS, H, PAGS, CRLBF, NIO, PD, AOUT, MSOS, ROOT, ABNB, SKLZ, APPH, LCID, THO, SUM, MPC, MDC, DOG, VIAC, WATT, SKYW, ON, NTNX, LPTH, ICLR, DISCA, CGEN,
These are the top 5 holdings of West Oak Capital, LLC
- (JEF) - 881,012 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 347,411 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 208,439 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,816 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 51,344 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 30,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 22,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $136.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $165.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $240.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 60,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $168.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 49.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)
West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.74 and $227.9, with an estimated average price of $209.9.Sold Out: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)
West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $36.99 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $41.39.Sold Out: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $39.33.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87.
