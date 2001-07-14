Aditxt Provides Online Business Update Townhall Meeting with Amro Albanna, Co-Founder & CEO

Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, today announced it will host an online business update townhall meeting with Amro Albanna, Co-Founder & CEO on Tuesday, January 18th from 2:00 to 3:00 pm ET.

The upcoming meeting will include, but is not limited to, commentary on the following topics:

A business update and upcoming milestones

A summary and discussion of revenue strategy

An overview of the acquisition strategy

The online meeting will be followed by Q&A. All investors are invited to attend, whether professional or individual.

All questions can be submitted in advance via email: [email protected].

To join the webinar, CLICK+HERE Or paste the link directly into your browser:

https%3A%2F%2Fedisongroup.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_fuO3kop7RqaETiLhfzzqyA

About Aditxt™

Aditxt develops technologies focused on improving immune system health through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized, comprehensive system immune system profile. Aditxt’s immune reprogramming technology, currently preclinical, is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance to address rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 is Aditxt’s proprietary immune profile technology to equip people with information about their level of protection. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com and www.AditxtScore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product and business development, revenue strategy and acquisition strategy; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other essential factors in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005412/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership