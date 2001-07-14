The Hartford Named No. 1 Insurer On America's Most 'JUST' Companies List for Third Year

The+Hartford, for the third straight year, is the top-ranked insurance company on JUST Capital and CNBC’s list of America’s Most “JUST” Companies for 2022. Overall, The Hartford ranked No. 14 for its commitment to serving employees, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

“We are proud to be honored again as the top-ranking insurer on America’s Most ‘JUST’ Companies list,” said Claire Burns, chief marketing and communications officer for The Hartford. “The most successful companies build environmental, social and governance principles into their strategy and lead with a clear and authentic purpose. The Hartford remains committed to reducing our environmental impact; fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace; supporting the neighborhoods where we live and work; and operating with the highest ethical standards.”

The America’s Most “JUST” Companies list ranks the top 100 publicly-traded, U.S. corporations that, according to JUST Capital and CNBC, cultivate a diverse and inclusive workplace, pay a fair and living wage, prioritize being accountable to all stakeholders, and protect worker health and safety, among other measures.

“We’ve entered a new era of accountability where employees, customers, and investors want to understand if companies are not just talking the talk, but walking the walk to drive change on the critical issues of our time,” said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. “The companies featured in the 2022 JUST 100 are demonstrating that purpose and profits can go hand in hand by delivering value to all stakeholders, including shareholders.”

For their annual Rankings, JUST collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 Issues as identified through the most comprehensive surveys conducted on public attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging more than 150,000 participants since 2015.

The Hartford’s sustainability strategy is built on measurable goals intended to create both long-term shareholder value and contribute positively to society at large, as outlined in the most recent Sustainability Highlight Report.

For the fourth consecutive year, The Hartford was included in the 2021 FTSE4Good IndexSeries, a Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) series designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance practices. In 2020, The Hartford was also recognized as a sustainability leader by being named to the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the ninth time. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are the standard for assessing a company’s environmental, social and governance performance. The indices are maintained collaboratively by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM.

About The Methodology

Since 2015, JUST Capital has surveyed more than 150,000 Americans on what Issues they believe U.S. companies should prioritize most when it comes to just business behavior. Those Issues become the foundation by which we track, analyze, and incentivize corporate behavior change, including the Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies. JUST evaluated 954 companies across 5 stakeholders, 20 Issues, and 241 raw data points to produce the 2022 Rankings, including the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists. This selection of companies draws from the Russell 1000 Index, which represents over 90% of the U.S. stock market value. The 2021 Annual Issues Survey was conducted in association with SSRS – an objective, non-partisan research institution that provides scientifically rigorous statistical surveys – among a general population sample of 3,000 U.S. adults.



About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at %40TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The+Hartford%26rsquo%3Bs+legal+notice.

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to build an economy that works for all Americans by helping companies improve how they serve all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale, including income inequality and lack of opportunity. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. To learn more about how data-driven insights are creating a more just future for capitalism, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

About CNBC

CNBC is a leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage, business content and general news consumed by more than 547 million people per month across all platforms. The network’s live news programming in North America is produced at CNBC’s global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products including CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC’s investor audience. To learn more, visit+https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnbc.com%2Fdigital-products%2F.

HIG-C

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com%2FTheHartford_PR and Facebook at https%3A%2F%2Ffacebook.com%2Fthehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https%3A%2F%2Fir.thehartford.com.

