Ware2Go's Carbon Offset Shipping Initiative Wins a 2021 "Green Supply Chain Award" from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Ware2Go, the UPS ( NYSE:UPS, Financial) company enabling merchants of any size to offer one- to two-day shipping with its on-demand fulfillment network and integrated tech platform, today announced that the company has won a 2021 “Green Supply Chain Award” from Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine. Ware2Go was honored by SDCE for its Carbon+Offset+Shipping+Initiative, which offsets all carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from small parcel, LTL, FTL, and air shipments for merchants within the Ware2Go network.

Ware2Go launched its Carbon Offset Shipping Initiative early in 2021 and, through its partnership with Pachama, has already offset thousands of metric tonnes of carbon. “As a leader in the supply chain industry we have a responsibility to enable solutions when it comes to sustainability practices,” commented Ware2Go CEO Steve Denton. “We believe this initiative is an impactful way to make a measurable difference for our clients, their customers and the future of our planet.”

All Ware2Go merchants are automatically enrolled in the program, making sustainability an integral part of doing business with the company. “We’ve hard-wired sustainability into our business model,” continued Denton. “We don’t have to compromise our values to deliver excellent service.”

Ware2Go clients like O2 Recovery view the Carbon Offset Shipping Initiative as an extension of their brand values. “In 2021 we achieved 100% carbon-neutral status with Climate Neutral's official certification, thanks in part to Ware2Go’s commitment to plant at least one tree for every four packages we ship,” said Dave Colina, Founder and CEO. “In Ware2Go we know we have a true partner that cares not only about getting our products in our customers’ hands but doing it in a sustainable way that we can all be proud of.”

More About the Green Supply Chain Award

The SDCE Green Supply Chain Award “recognizes companies that prioritize sustainability to be a core part of supply chain strategy” and for companies that are “working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and/or supply chains,” including in the areas of fulfillment and logistics.

About Ware2Go

Ware2Go, a UPS Company, is changing the traditional 3PL model to make one- to two-day delivery easy and affordable for all merchants by positioning products closer to end customers for a fast, inexpensive and reliable order-to-delivery experience. Ware2Go offers an integrated solution for warehousing, pick, pack, and shipping services to businesses of all sizes through an intuitive cloud-based technology platform that makes it easy to extend your distribution footprint and scale up and down as your operational needs change. Ware2Go’s carbon+offset+shipping network enables merchants to meet customer expectations sustainably, and their technology integrates with all major sales channels to simplify fulfillment for multichannel+merchants.

About O2

O2 is a functional hydration and recovery drink brand that makes clean, life-giving products while operating a purpose-driven business with integrity. Their values are Honesty, Humility and Hustle, and they lead by example internally and externally each day to grow as individuals and better their communities. They serve the everyday athlete who has a high-performance lifestyle, and their fans can be found doing things like CrossFit, bootcamp, spinning, and yoga, at home and in the gym, to stay fit.

About Pachama

Pachama leverages data, artificial intelligence and automation to protect ecosystems, restore forests and improve carbon markets to help create a healthy, living planet. Pachama implements a variety of carbon offset programs on behalf of Ware2Go and its merchants, from reforestation to old growth forest conservation, which are monitored and validated by Pachama’s remote sensing technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005133/en/