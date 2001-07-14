Ranmali Bopitiya Joins Oscar Health as Chief Legal Officer

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced today that it has hired Ranmali Bopitiya as its new Chief Legal Officer, effective January 31, 2022. Ranmali will serve on Oscar’s leadership team and will report to Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Mario Schlosser.

“Having spent close to two decades in healthcare, Ranmali brings a depth of experience that will support our work at Oscar as we continue to grow and innovate,” said Mario Schlosser, CEO and co-founder at Oscar. “Her passion for improving access to high quality, affordable healthcare makes her a natural fit for Oscar and we are thrilled to bring on a new leader who will undoubtedly advocate for our mission.”

Ranmali joins Oscar from Everside Health, one of the largest direct primary care providers in the U.S., where she served as Chief Legal Officer and oversaw the legal, compliance and risk management functions. Prior to that, she served as Vice President and General Counsel for Colorado Permanente Medical Group of Kaiser Permanente. Before joining Kaiser Permanente, Ranmali led the legal function of a high-growth start-up within Stanford Health Care and worked for multiple law firms advising physician groups, hospitals and innovative care companies. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia, her Juris Doctor from Yale Law School and her Master of Public Health focusing in health law and policy from the Harvard School of Public Health.

“I am thrilled to be joining Oscar during such a pivotal time for healthcare. Their focus on leveraging technology to drive better outcomes and experiences for their members is as exciting as it is critical,” said Bopitiya. “I look forward to bringing my expertise and passion to Oscar’s mission of making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.”

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 594,000 members as of September 30, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

