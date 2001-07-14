Fuelman® Launches New Solution for Managing Commercial Fleet Electric Vehicles

Fuelman+Inc., today introduced a solution allowing fleet customers to pay for electric vehicle (EV) charging, accurately track all EV charging events, and reimburse employees for at-home charging. The new solution is available to all Fuelman customers as businesses add EV vehicles to their fleets.

“As businesses increasingly look to adopt EVs, the fueling landscape becomes more complex, which in turn makes fleet management more difficult,” said Alexey Gavrilenya, Group President of North America Fuel at FLEETCOR. “We are at the forefront of the energy transition by providing an enhanced, comprehensive management and payment platform to help customers efficiently manage fleets with any fuel mix.”

For Fuelman customers, the EV solution can be added to existing physical fleet card or a virtual EV companion feature can be issued to customers. These cards, whether virtual or physical, can be used for payment in popular EV charging apps within any charging network where Mastercard is accepted.

Driven by a need for businesses to reimburse employees who charge their company EV at home, this new platform leverages data captured from electric vehicles to track every charging event, at every charger type and location. The new solution captures home charging events, tracks usage, calculates costs and manages expense reimbursement, which removes impediments to widespread EV adoption for fleets.

“As a leader in commercial fleet management and payment solutions, we can provide our customers convenience, fraud controls and data insights, no matter where or how they fuel,” said Keagan Russo, President, Fuelman and North America Local Fleet. “Enabling EV charging payment, data, and home reimbursement for all of our Fuelman fleet card customers allows us to help customers manage their fleets moving forward.”

About FUELMAN

Founded in 1985, Fuelman is now the leading fuel expense management solution. Fuelman’s Fuel Cards help businesses manage and control fuel expenses with customizable fuel controls and real-time alerts and reporting, ensuring businesses can better service their customers while minimizing operational inefficiencies and costly misuse of fuel charges. The company is a subsidiary of FLEETCOR Technologies’ (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. For more information, visit www.fuelman.com.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands helps companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005292/en/