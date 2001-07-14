Five9 Receives a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, Recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2022

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has been honored with a Glassdoor+Employees%26rsquo%3B+Choice+Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2022.

Now in its 14th year, The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader in insights about jobs and companies. When sharing a review, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, along with key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance.

Five9’s Glassdoor reviews also earned it the #1 spot on Battery Ventures 2021 Highest-Rated Public Cloud-Computing Companies to Work for List. Battery Ventures is a global investment firm that backs cloud companies, and it uses data from Glassdoor to compile its annual list of public and private cloud companies where employees report the highest levels of satisfaction at work, where inclusive cultures and growth opportunities are present and encouraged, and where employees feel supported by dedicated leadership teams.

These factors are increasingly important as organizations grapple with the “Great Resignation,” which saw 4.5+million+US+workers quit their jobs in November alone.

“Five9 is proud to be recognized for our outstanding culture, particularly at a time when so many workers are reevaluating their needs and expectations for the workplace,” said Genefa Murphy, CMO, Five9. “Being an advocate for customer experience, also means being an advocate for employee experience, and we are committed to learning, empowering, advocating, allying and supporting each other within our own walls and communities. Five9 embraces authenticity and trust and leads with transparency, empowering our employees to have a voice that's heard.”

Work Life at Five9

Five9 was also recently certified as a Great+Place+to+Work+%26ndash%3B+USA and named a UK%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplace%26trade%3B+in+Tech by Great Place to Work UK.

Taking care of employees has remained Five9’s number one priority over the last year of unprecedented growth and change. Various initiatives that were put in place to support employee wellbeing include Global Employee Assistance Programs; home office equipment reimbursements; virtual yoga and meditation sessions; virtual events and a global day-of-rest. Employees also received a Wellness Bonus at the end of 2021, encouraging them to focus on their personal wellbeing by using the bonus for a wellness expense of their choice – whether that be a fitness classes, exercise gear, nutrition, books, paying a bill or spending a day out with family and friends.

Through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) such as Women in Tech, Five9 Faith, BlatinX, Five9 Pride, and Five9 Allies, employees celebrate their heritage and serve their communities through virtual blood drives, charity walks, and learning sessions, as well as supporting national events such as no shave November.

Through social clubs such as Five9 Parents, Five9 Foodies and Five9 Rock Stars, employees’ friends and families have enjoyed events including Bring Your Kids to Work Day, talent shows, cooking competitions, and book clubs. These events are 100% employee organized, and often globally hosted, spanning time zones so that the experiences are shared across continents.

These are just some of the examples of how Five9 continues to support and nurture its most valuable asset: its people. For more information on work life at Five9, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.five9.com%2Fabout%2Fcareers%2Fjobs.

For more information on The+Battery+Highest-Rated+Public+and+Private+Cloud+Companies+To+Work+For%2C visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.battery.com%2Fhighest-rated-cloud-companies-2021%2F.

Learn more about the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards here.

